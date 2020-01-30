Kobe Bryant, il dolore della moglie Vanessa: «Siamo devastati, non immagino la mia vita senza di loro»

«Siamo completamente devastati». Vanessa Laine Bryant, moglie di Kobe Bryant della leggenda del basket Nba morto domenica in un incidente in elicottero con la figlia e altre sette persone, rompe il silenzio e in post su Instagram racconta tutto il proprio dolore. «Io e le mie ragazze vogliamo ringraziare i milioni di persone che hanno mostrato supporto e amore durante questo periodo orribile. Grazie per tutte le preghiere. Ne abbiamo sicuramente bisogno. Siamo completamente devastati dall'improvvisa perdita del mio adorato marito, Kobe, il meraviglioso padre dei nostri figli e della mia bella, dolce Gianna - una figlia amorevole, premurosa e meravigliosa, e una sorella straordinaria di Natalia, Bianka e Capri», si legge nel post.



«Siamo devastati anche per le famiglie che hanno perso i loro cari domenica e condividiamo intimamente il loro dolore», aggiunge Vanessa, che con Kobe aveva stretto un patto: non volare mai insieme sullo stesso elicottero. «Non ci sono abbastanza parole per descrivere il nostro dolore in questo momento. Mi conforto nel sapere che Kobe e Gigi sapevano entrambi che erano così profondamente amati. Siamo stati incredibilmente fortunati ad averli nella nostra vita. Vorrei che fossero qui con noi per sempre», scrive ancora Vanessa, che chiede poi il «rispetto della privacy». «È impossibile immaginare la nostra vita senza di loro. Il nostro amore per loro è infinito. Ma ci svegliamo ogni giorno, cercando di continuare ad andare avanti perché Kobe e la nostra bambina, Gigi, stanno brillando per illuminare la strada. Vorrei solo poterli abbracciare, baciarli», conclude il post che ha raccolto milioni di 'likè e centinaia di migliaia di commenti.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 11:02

