L'artista russa che dipinge sott'acqua: dai fondali marini le opere di Olga Belka
L'artista russa, che ora si trova in Thailandia, scende fino a 30 metri di profondità per disegnare i ritratti. Le onde e il movimento del mare creano problemi dopo 1,5 metri ma la tela e i colori riescono a stare fermi nei pressi del fondale.
One of the paintings behind my back was bought two minutes ago. Guess which one? Today is the first day of the Art Revolution Taipei 2019 exhibition. Unforgettable experience! Come everyone who is now in Taipei! Одна из картин за моей спиной была куплена две минуты назад. Угадайте какая из? Сегодня первый день выставки Art Revolution Taipei 2019 . Незабываемой опыт! Приходите все, кто сейчас в Тайбее! . . . #OlgaBelka #ольгабелкина #ольгабелка #diving #дайвинг #art #expensive #дорого #underwaterpainting #подводнаяживопись #underwaterart #подводныйхудожник #underwaterartist c #exhibition #океан #followme #lifestyle #life #photooftheday #photo #фото #girl #sea #море #underwaterpicture #подарки #artrevolution #2019artrevolutiontaipei
Sabato 27 Aprile 2019, 12:48