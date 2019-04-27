L'artista russa che dipinge sott'acqua: dai fondali marini le opere di Olga Belka

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

L'artista russaè la prima artista al mondo a dipingere sott'acqua. Le sue passioni diventano un'anima sola: pittura, immersione e meditazione. Tuttto a contatto con la natura. I suoi ritratti prendono vita grazie a una particolare tecnica che Olga Belka spiega nei suoi viaggi in giro per il mondo.L'artista russa, che ora si trova in Thailandia, scende fino a 30 metri di profondità per disegnare i ritratti. Le onde e il movimento del mare creano problemi dopo 1,5 metri ma la tela e i colori riescono a stare fermi nei pressi del fondale.