Chicago, sparatoria davanti a una scuola: morti due ragazzi di 16 e 17 anni, i killer ripresi dalle telecamere

Esteri
Sabato 27 Gennaio 2024
Chicago, sparatoria davanti a una scuola: morti due ragazzi di 16 e 17 anni, i killer ripresi dalle telecamere

Due ragazzi sono stati uccisi a colpi di pistola mentre stavano uscendo da scuola nel centro storico di Chicago.

Lo riportano i media locali, spiegando che la sparatoria è avvenuta poco dopo le 12:25 locali vicino Washington Street e Wabash Avenue. Secondo quanto riferito dalla polizia, i ragazzi facevano parte di un gruppo di studenti dell'Innovations High School che stavano uscendo da scuola. Alcune persone con il volto camuffato sono scese da due auto e hanno aperto il fuoco sul gruppo, uccidendo due di loro, di 16 e 17 anni. Trasportati al Northwestern Memorial Hospital, sono poi morti in seguito alle ferite. 

Ultimo aggiornamento: 09:42 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

DALLA STESSA SEZIONE

OROSCOPO DI LUCA

L'Oroscopo di Luca
Il cielo oggi vi dice che...
Luca legge e racconta le parole delle stelle, segno per segno...

Roma Vatican Pass

LE PIÚ LETTE

Vedi tutte le ricette

PIEMME

CONCESSIONARIA DI PUBBLICITÁ

www.piemmemedia.it
Per la pubblicità su questo sito, contattaci