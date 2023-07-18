Van der Sar lascia la terapia intensiva: «Grazie a tutti per il supporto»

Edwin Van der Sar ha lasciato la terapia intensiva.

L'ex portiere e attuale dirigente dell'Ajax è ormai fuori pericolo dopo l'emorragia cerebrale che lo ha colpito mentre era in vacanza. Dopo 11 giorni di ricovero, prima a Spalato e poi in Olanda, l'ex Juventus e Manchester United ha annunciato di essere pronto a tornare a casa: «Prima di tutto, vogliamo ringraziare tutti per tutti i messaggi di supporto», sono state le sue parole condivise sui propri canali social insieme a una foto con la moglie Annemarie.

First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages.



I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery! pic.twitter.com/3LSNC72ki0

