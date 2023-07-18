Van der Sar lascia la terapia intensiva: «Grazie a tutti per il supporto»

L'ex portiere è fuori pericolo dopo il ricovero per un'emorragia cerebrale

Sport > Calcio
Martedì 18 Luglio 2023
Van der Sar lascia la terapia intensiva: «Grazie a tutti per il supporto»

Edwin Van der Sar ha lasciato la terapia intensiva.

L'ex portiere e attuale dirigente dell'Ajax è ormai fuori pericolo dopo l'emorragia cerebrale che lo ha colpito mentre era in vacanza. Dopo 11 giorni di ricovero, prima a Spalato e poi in Olanda, l'ex Juventus e Manchester United ha annunciato di essere pronto a tornare a casa: «Prima di tutto, vogliamo ringraziare tutti per tutti i messaggi di supporto», sono state le sue parole condivise sui propri canali social insieme a una foto con la moglie Annemarie.

«Sono felice di condividere con voi la notizia che non sono più nell'unità di terapia intensiva. Tuttavia, sono ancora in ospedale. Spero di tornare a casa la prossima settimana e fare il passo successivo nella mia riabilitazione» ha concluso il dg dell'Ajax.

