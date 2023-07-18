Van der Sar lascia la terapia intensiva: «Grazie a tutti per il supporto»

Edwin Van der Sar ha lasciato la terapia intensiva.
First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages.
I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery! pic.twitter.com/3LSNC72ki0
— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) July 18, 2023
«Sono felice di condividere con voi la notizia che non sono più nell'unità di terapia intensiva. Tuttavia, sono ancora in ospedale. Spero di tornare a casa la prossima settimana e fare il passo successivo nella mia riabilitazione» ha concluso il dg dell'Ajax.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Profilo Abbonamenti Interessi e notifiche Newsletter Utilità Contattaci
Logout