Napoli, gaffe del City: prende Dias ma annuncia Koulibaly

Una semplice gaffe di mercato o un indizio su quello che accadrà nei prossimi giorni? Il Manchester City conferma l'arrivo di Ruben Dias in Premier League, ma sbaglia il comunicato ufficiale dal proprio sito internet e in vendita per tutti i tifosi c'è la maglia di...Koulibaly. L'errore ovviamente non è passato inosservato facendo subito il giro della rete.



Nelle prossime ore si capirà se i tecnici del Manchester City hanno commesso un semplice errore o anticipato un affare non ancora concluso, nel frattempo l'arrivo di Dias dal Benfica sembra poter chiudere almeno formalmente il mercato, togliendo così la possibilità al club inglese di arrivare a Koulibaly questa estate.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Manchester City have accidently signed the wrong player for £60m. They actually think they signed Kalidou Koulibaly. Check the bottom. <a href="https://t.co/kEV19RVd1S">pic.twitter.com/kEV19RVd1S</a></p>— Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) <a href="https://twitter.com/DeanCoombes/status/1311042209379241989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Ultimo aggiornamento: 17:29

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA