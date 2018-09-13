Adwoa Aboah è la top model dell'anno: battute anche le sorelle Hadid
Where do I even begin. Speechless, overwhelmed and grateful. Never in a million years did I think that one day I'd be on the cover of @britishvogue even more so one that marks such a monumental change and a new beginning. Thank you @edward_enninful I'm so very proud of you, you deserve this. Thank you for choosing me to be you're first cover girl. Thank you to #stevenmiesel for the most magical shoot I've ever been on. Mother @patmcgrathreal and @guidopalau for the constant support over the two day shoot and for making me feel like one in a million. To everyone who made this possible, thank you. #newvogue
Nella serata dei Fashion Awards organizzata a Londra in collaborazione con Swarovski, la top ha trionfato nella sua categoria, strappando lo scettro alle 'rivali', le sorelle Hadid (Gigi si era già aggiudicata il titolo nel 2016), Willie Harlow e Kaia Gerber, la figlia di Cindy Crawford.
Pelle ambrata, capelli rasati e una valanga di lentiggini a incorniciarle il viso, nell'ultimo anno Adwoa ha incassato un successo dietro l'altro, prestando prima il volto alle campagne di H&M, Versus, DNKY, Calvin Klein, Fendi e Alexander Wang, e poi sfilando sulle passerelle che contano, tra cui quelle di Miu Miu, Chanel, Dior e Moschino.
I was given the opportunity to narrate @Nowness’ Define Beauty: Nipples film. ‘Nipples’ explores nipples of different sizes, colours, shapes and genders in different settings. Why is there a double standard between the nipple of a man and a woman’s nipple? Who gets to decide whether an image is sexual or art? Full video on the Nowness website - Link In Bio #NipplePolitics #DefineBeauty A big thanks to everyone who made this possible, it is people like yourselves who are constantly pushing boundaries and getting the message out there, you should all be very proud. Banging film by - @dielamb Poem by - @alexandreholder
Attivista e fondatrice della community Girls Talk, nata per abbattere i pregiudizi su body shaming, bullismo e sessualità, nell'ultimo anno la top si è guadagnata numerose copertine sulle riviste di settore, tra cui Vogue, i-D, Dazed e Love Magazine, fino al blasonato calendario Pirelli 2018, scattato da Tim Walker, per il quale ha posato recentemente.
Domenica 10 Dicembre 2017, 22:25