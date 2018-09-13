×

Adwoa Aboah è la top model dell'anno: battute anche le sorelle Hadid

Prima la cover del nuovo 'Vogue Uk', le passerelle, le campagne pubblicitarie e l'impegno politico tutto al femminile. E ora la consacrazione internazionale. Il 2017 è l'anno di Adwoa Aboah, modella 25enne, metà ghanese metà inglese, incoronata ieri sera modella dell'anno dal British Fashion Council, la camera inglese della moda.
 

 
 

Model of the Year award winner @adwoaaboah wearing @halpernstudio & @sukiwaterhouse wearing @maisonmargiela shot by the BFC Fash Cam #FashionAwards #Swarovski

Un post condiviso da British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) in data:



Nella serata dei Fashion Awards organizzata a Londra in collaborazione con Swarovski, la top ha trionfato nella sua categoria, strappando lo scettro alle 'rivali', le sorelle Hadid (Gigi si era già aggiudicata il titolo nel 2016), Willie Harlow e Kaia Gerber, la figlia di Cindy Crawford.



Pelle ambrata, capelli rasati e una valanga di lentiggini a incorniciarle il viso, nell'ultimo anno Adwoa ha incassato un successo dietro l'altro, prestando prima il volto alle campagne di H&M, Versus, DNKY, Calvin Klein, Fendi e Alexander Wang, e poi sfilando sulle passerelle che contano, tra cui quelle di Miu Miu, Chanel, Dior e Moschino.
 


Attivista e fondatrice della community Girls Talk, nata per abbattere i pregiudizi su body shaming, bullismo e sessualità, nell'ultimo anno la top si è guadagnata numerose copertine sulle riviste di settore, tra cui Vogue, i-D, Dazed e Love Magazine, fino al blasonato calendario Pirelli 2018, scattato da Tim Walker, per il quale ha posato recentemente.
 
 

The Holiday Look.

Un post condiviso da Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) in data:

Courtesy of Probeat Agency Press Office
