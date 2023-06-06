Usa, i figli della vicina di casa fanno troppo rumore: lei la uccide a colpi di pistola

Un'afroamericana madre di quattro figli è stata uccisa a colpi di arma da fuoco da una vicina che si lamentava del «chiasso» provocato dai bambini che giocavano in giardino. Lo riporta la Cnn. I fatti risalgono a venerdì scorso e sono avvenuti a Marion County, in Florida.

Al momento non è stato effettuato nessun arresto ma la famiglia della vittima chiede giustizia. Uno degli avvocati, il noto attivista Ben Crump, ha detto che la vicina era una donna bianca e in passato aveva insultato la madre e i suoi figli con offese razziste. «Non le ha aperto e le ha sparato attraverso la porta», ha denunciato la madre della vittima, Pamela Dias.

Say her name. Her name is AJ Owens. A mother of 4 shot and killed by a white woman. A mom doing what a normal mom would do if you took her children's IPad. She went to confront her neighbor, who has not been arrested for murder. pic.twitter.com/cXrLDvgHUd

