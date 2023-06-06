Usa, i figli della vicina di casa fanno troppo rumore: lei la uccide a colpi di pistola

Al momento non è stato effettuato nessun arresto ma la famiglia della vittima chiede giustizia

Esteri
Martedì 6 Giugno 2023
Un'afroamericana madre di quattro figli è stata uccisa a colpi di arma da fuoco da una vicina che si lamentava del «chiasso» provocato dai bambini che giocavano in giardino. Lo riporta la Cnn. I fatti risalgono a venerdì scorso e sono avvenuti a Marion County, in Florida.

La vicina si è prima avventata sui ragazzi, lanciando un paio di pattini contro uno di loro. A quel punto un altro figlio è entrato in casa per avvertire la madre, Aj Owens, dell'accaduto e lei si è recata a casa della vicina che per tutta risposta le ha sparato.

Al momento non è stato effettuato nessun arresto ma la famiglia della vittima chiede giustizia. Uno degli avvocati, il noto attivista Ben Crump, ha detto che la vicina era una donna bianca e in passato aveva insultato la madre e i suoi figli con offese razziste. «Non le ha aperto e le ha sparato attraverso la porta», ha denunciato la madre della vittima, Pamela Dias.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 07:53

