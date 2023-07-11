Turista prende taxi in Costa Rica e le addebitano 30 mila dollari: «Mi hanno rovinato le vacanze»

«Uber mi ha addebitato 29.994 dollari per una singola corsa!». La denuncia di una turista statunitense in viaggio in Costa Rica. La ragazza spiega su Tiktok che avrebbe dovuto pagare 54 dollari, ma invece le è stato addebitato molto di più: circa il 600%.
La risposta di Uber
«Ho contattato Uber: mi hanno risposto con "Non preoccuparti"».
@dominique.xo.xo Trying not to let this ruin the remainder of my trip, but…. Yes! @Uber charged me $29,994 for a single ride! Correct conversion should have been $54, but was charged 600% more. Contacted Uber: They replied w/ "Do not worry", but did not provide any further assistance 😩 I cannot find a customer service number anywhere. They have ignored my messages & I have only received pre-generated messages. Yes, I contacted my financial institution @Altura Credit Union immediately. They said there is nothing they can do about it at the moment as I have to wait another 4 days for the amount to possibly convert to the correct amount. Cannot believe they allowed a payment of this amount to process. Failed security measures & negligence. So now I am on a trip out of the county with no way to access my funds 🙃 Pray for me 🙏🏽 Just trying to enjoy my vacation 🌴
I problemi con la banca
Un'operazione che avrebbe dovuto essere bloccata dalla banca. Un'utente, nei commenti, fa notare che per trasferimenti di questo tipo c'è l'intervento del proprio istituto di credito. Ma lei risponde che c'è stato un errore di conversione, perché la moneta del posto equivale a quanto avrebbe dovuto pagare effettivamente. «Tutte le misure di protezione della banca hanno fallito», spiega la vittima.
