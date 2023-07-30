Stati Uniti, aereo precipita in mare: pilota salvato dai bagnini

Domenica 30 Luglio 2023
Un aereo si è schiantato su Hampton Beach nel New Hampshire, Stati Uniti, a pochi metri dalla riva dove in quel momento si trovavano decine di persone. Il video, così come altri filmati pubblicati sui social, mostra il momento dell'impatto.

Secondo quanto riportano i media locali, il pilota è stato salvato dai bagnini e non ci sono stati feriti. L'aereo monomotore Piper PA-18 era stato avvistato dalla riva intorno alle 12, in quel momento molte persone si trovavano in spiaggia a Hampton Beach. La Federal Aviation Administration ha dichiarato che il pilota era l'unica persona a bordo e che ora indagherà sulla causa dell'incidente, insieme al National Transportation Safety Board.

