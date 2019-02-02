I fotomontaggi delle star con la loro versione giovane fanno impazzire il web Guarda

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Vi piacerebbe trovarvi faccia a faccia con voi stessi nel passato? Vedere come siete cambiati e in qualche caso, perché no, anche migliorati? Ci ha pensato, un digital artist olandese che ha avuto l'idea di photoshoppare attori, cantanti e rockstar insieme alla loro versione giovane creando una gallery di immagini davvero divertente. Da Madonna a Freddy Mercury, da Sylvester Stallone a Kate Moss: il risultato è ovviamente virale.