I fotomontaggi delle star con la loro versione giovane fanno impazzire il web Guarda

Da Madonna a Stallone, i fotomontaggi dei vip con la loro versione giovane fanno impazzire il web
Kate Moss & little Kate. . . #katemoss #mashup #thenandnow #toenennu #mix #time #travel #timehop #timetravel #model #photoshoot #supermodel #photoshop #art #catwalk #cover #covergirl #star #instaart #howharddidaginghityouchallenge #instamodels #models #calvinklein #fashion #style #instafashion #instastyle @katemossagency
#Repost @freddiemercuryclub with @get_repost ・・・ #10yearchallenge ❤ . "I don't worry about my age because I know I look beautiful anyway... 😍😏 But having said that, I just think that sometimes age is a good quality because age means experience. And I'm using all the experience I've gathered over the years to benefit by. And to be honest I don't worry about it because why should anybody worry about age because there's nothing you can do about it. You can't get younger. And as far as I'm concerned I just want to pack in as much of life and fun and having a good time as much as I can within the years I have." -Freddie Mercury (From an interview in 1985) . 👉P.S. Words to live by...💪 . 📷 Many of you guys asked me to post this photo so here! Credits and thanks to @ardgelinck for making it🙏 . #FreddieMercury #age
Sabato 2 Febbraio 2019, 12:51