×

Da Madonna a Stallone, i fotomontaggi dei vip con la loro versione giovane fanno impazzire il web

PER APPROFONDIRE: fotomontaggi, giovani, vip
I fotomontaggi delle star con la loro versione giovane fanno impazzire il web Guarda
Vi piacerebbe trovarvi faccia a faccia con voi stessi nel passato? Vedere come siete cambiati e in qualche caso, perché no, anche migliorati? Ci ha pensato Ard Gelinck, un digital artist olandese che ha avuto l'idea di photoshoppare attori, cantanti e rockstar insieme alla loro versione giovane creando una gallery di immagini davvero divertente. Da Madonna a Freddy Mercury, da Sylvester Stallone a Kate Moss: il risultato è ovviamente virale.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @freddiemercuryclub with @get_repost ・・・ #10yearchallenge ❤ . "I don't worry about my age because I know I look beautiful anyway... 😍😏 But having said that, I just think that sometimes age is a good quality because age means experience. And I'm using all the experience I've gathered over the years to benefit by. And to be honest I don't worry about it because why should anybody worry about age because there's nothing you can do about it. You can't get younger. And as far as I'm concerned I just want to pack in as much of life and fun and having a good time as much as I can within the years I have." -Freddie Mercury (From an interview in 1985) . 👉P.S. Words to live by...💪 . 📷 Many of you guys asked me to post this photo so here! Credits and thanks to @ardgelinck for making it🙏 . #FreddieMercury #age

Un post condiviso da Ard Gelinck (@ardgelinck) in data:

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Sabato 2 Febbraio 2019, 12:51






Condividi su Google+ Commenta
<< CHIUDI
CONDIVIDI LA NOTIZIA
Da Madonna a Stallone, i fotomontaggi dei vip con la loro versione giovane fanno impazzire il web
CONDIVIDI LA NOTIZIA
APPROFONDIMENTI
LE ALTRE
Mamma condivide la foto della figlia con sindrome di down su Facebook, la 15enne diventa una modella
Mamma condivide la foto della figlia con sindrome di Down, la 15enne diventa una modella
Chiede il divorzio per il cattivo odore del marito: erano sposati da un mese
Chiede il divorzio per il cattivo odore del marito: erano sposati da un mese
Ristoranti gratis con Instagram: posta la foto del piatto, se hai tanti like non lo paghi
Ristoranti gratis con Instagram: posta la foto del piatto, se hai tanti like non lo paghi
Caffè, sì a 4-5 tazzine al giorno: poi scatta l'allerta salute
Caffè, sì a 4-5 tazzine al giorno: poi scatta l'allerta salute
Tutte pazze per Fedez, a Roma lacrime e selfie: &laquo;Spero che si lasci con la Ferragni&raquo;
Tutte pazze per Fedez, a Roma lacrime e selfie: «Spero che si lasci con la Ferragni»
DIVENTA FAN
SEGUICI SU TWITTER
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti