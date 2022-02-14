Camilla positiva al Covid: l'altra settimana si era contagiato il principe Carlo

La duchessa ha tre dosi di vaccino, è in isolamento: lo ha annunciato Clarence House

Esteri
Lunedì 14 Febbraio 2022
Camilla positiva al Covid: l'altra settimana si era contagiato il principe Carlo

Camilla, la duchessa di Cornovaglia, è risultata positiva al Covid. Lo ha annunciato Clarence House. Giovedì scorso il consorte, il principe Carlo, era risultato positivo al virus per la seconda volta. La duchessa, che ha tre dosi di vaccino, ora è in isolamento.

 

