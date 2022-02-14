Camilla positiva al Covid: l'altra settimana si era contagiato il principe Carlo

Camilla, la duchessa di Cornovaglia, è risultata positiva al Covid. Lo ha annunciato Clarence House. Giovedì scorso il consorte, il principe Carlo, era risultato positivo al virus per la seconda volta. La duchessa, che ha tre dosi di vaccino, ora è in isolamento.

🚨 BREAKING: The Duchess of Cornwall has Covid-19, Clarence House has confirmed.



The Duchess, who is triple vaccinated, is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus. @Hannah_Furness has the story 👇https://t.co/jgtWO3i2we

— Telegraph Breaking News (@TelegraphNews) February 14, 2022