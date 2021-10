«Boris Johnson in vacanza dipinge i paesaggi spagnoli, mentre nel Regno Unito è il caos»

The frenzied criticism of Boris Johnson goes on

Our tired,overworked but brilliant PM rests with his young family & is savaged by ignorant leftists who have no idea of the workload of this brave man

To all of us you are our Churchill

And you look the part!

Carry on painting sir👍 pic.twitter.com/flEVJlWwDv

— Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) October 13, 2021