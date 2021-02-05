Christopher Plummer, il dolore di Ridley Scott, Chris Evans, Rosanna Arquette

Molti i messaggi di cordoglio, da parte del mondo del cinema, per la morte di Christopher Plummer. «Sono stato abbastanza fortunato da lavorare con lui meno di due anni fa e ho avuto una esperienza meravigliosa. Le mie sentite condoglianze», ha detto il regista di "Alien" e "Blade Runner" Ridley Scott al sito specializzato Deadline.

Chris Evans, che ha lavorato con Plummer in "Cena con delitto" di Rian Johnson, ha twittato:  «Uno dei miei ricordi più belli sul set è stato suonare il piano con lui, è stato una persona amabile, aveva un talento leggendario».

Christopher Plummer morto, la star di Sound of Music aveva 91 anni

Tra i ricordi, anche quello del cineasta Edgar Wright, dell'attrice Rosanne Arquette, del grande anchorman della Cbs Dan Rather, dell'attore Dean Norris, e dell'intera Academy, l'organismo che organizza i Premi Oscar,

 

 

 

 

