Christopher Plummer, il dolore di Ridley Scott, Chris Evans, Rosanna Arquette

Molti i messaggi di cordoglio, da parte del mondo del cinema, per la morte di Christopher Plummer. «Sono stato abbastanza fortunato da lavorare con lui meno di due anni fa e ho avuto una esperienza meravigliosa. Le mie sentite condoglianze», ha detto il regista di "Alien" e "Blade Runner" Ridley Scott al sito specializzato Deadline.

Chris Evans, che ha lavorato con Plummer in "Cena con delitto" di Rian Johnson, ha twittato: «Uno dei miei ricordi più belli sul set è stato suonare il piano con lui, è stato una persona amabile, aveva un talento leggendario».

Christopher Plummer morto, la star di Sound of Music aveva 91 anni

Tra i ricordi, anche quello del cineasta Edgar Wright, dell'attrice Rosanne Arquette, del grande anchorman della Cbs Dan Rather, dell'attore Dean Norris, e dell'intera Academy, l'organismo che organizza i Premi Oscar,

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021