Terremoto in Alaska, scossa di magnitudo 7.4: scatta l'allarme tsunami

Esteri
Domenica 16 Luglio 2023
Un terremoto di magnitudo 7.4 è stato registrato oggi davanti alle coste dell'Alaska. Lo riferisce l'Istituto geofisico statunitense (Usgs). Il sisma, localizzato 106 km a sud di Sand Point ad una profondità di 9,3 km, ha fatto scattare un allarme tsunami.

NOTIZIA IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Ultimo aggiornamento: 12:47

