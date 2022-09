Putin licenzia quattro generali per il fallimento in Ucraina, Shoigu il prossimo? Gli 007 Gb: «Russia in crisi in Donbass»

Putin has fired four more generals due to unsatisfactory results. I predict that Shoigu will go as well, his place taken by Zolotov and that one, in turn, by Kadyrov, as head of RosGvardiya. Thankfully, stirring a barrel of manure does not change it's contents.

