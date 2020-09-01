Kate Middleton sempre più low cost, ecco l'abito Zara da 10 euro indossato dalla Duchessa

Introducing the #HoldStill2020 judging panel: - The Duchess of Cambridge - Director of @NationalPortraitGallery, Nicholas Cullinan - Writer and poet, Lemn Sissay MBE (@sissaylemn) - Chief Nursing Officer for England, Ruth May - 2018 Portrait of Britain Winner, Maryam Wahid (@MaryamWb) From the 31,598 submissions, these amazing judges have chosen one hundred images that will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition – which will launch on Monday 14th September. "I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part. And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.” - The Duchess of Cambridge

