Iran, polizia insegue due giovani in auto e spara: morto un ragazzo di 17 anni

Continuano gli orrori in Iran. Un ragazzo di 17 anni è stato ucciso dagli agenti di polizia iraniani mentre stava tornando a casa ad Ardaq, nella provincia di Qazvin nell'auto di un amico.

Una pattuglia li ha inseguiti, ma si è impantanata nel fango e ha aperto il fuoco. Lo riporta Bbc Persia citando un account Instagram e pubblicando la foto della giovane vittima, Mehrdad Malek.

Dec. 26, Dashtabi, Qazvin. 17 y.o #MehrdadMalek was on his way home in a friend's car. Police patrol got suspect & started following them. The patrol car got stuck in the mud but instead of ending the chase, shot at their car w/o any warning. The bullet hit Mehrdad & killed him. pic.twitter.com/2Mm6f3CgFn

