Iran costringe aereo ad atterrare: a bordo la famiglia di Daei, l'ex calciatore minacciato per aver appoggiato le proteste contro il regime

Iranian authorities today ordered Mahan Air Flight W563 from Tehran to Dubai to land on Kish island and forced the wife and child of former footballer Ali Daei off the plane.



Daei, a supporter of the protests, says his family wasn't arrested. He wasn't on the plane. pic.twitter.com/h3CRg3EgfM

— Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) December 26, 2022