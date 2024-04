Boeing 737 perde una ruota durante il decollo a Johannesburg: pista chiusa e voli in ritardo

📹 A Flysafair Boeing 737 lost one of its left rear wheels on take-off from Johannesburg to Cape Town today. Flight FA212 took off at 11.32AM and landed back safely at 2.06PM after burning fuel which included low fly past over OR Tambo Int for emergency services to assess damage pic.twitter.com/5pny2SR3Mt

— ZimLive (@zimlive) April 21, 2024