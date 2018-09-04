Giornalista della Bbc su Instagram: «Ho pochi giorni di vita. È surreale»
In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹ pic.twitter.com/DhMurbqMJz— Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) 3 settembre 2018
Già nei mesi scorsi Rachel aveva spiegato al suo pubblico di essere di fronte a una «corsa contro il tempo», mentre era in procinto di scrivere un libro di memorie da lasciare al figlio di appena due anni, Freddie. In un toccante post su Twitter, ha rivelato a tutti il suo dramma.
In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so very very much for all your support I’ve received along the way. @bowelbabe and @girlvscancer will continue with the podcast. Obviously I cant get round to all of your messages but I’ll do my very best to read them all. #cancer #fucancer #goodbye
