×

Giornalista della Bbc su Instagram: «Ho pochi giorni di vita. È surreale»

PER APPROFONDIRE: bbc, cancro, giornalista, rachel bland
Rachel Bland, giornalista della Bbc
«Mi hanno detto che ho solo pochi giorni, è molto surreale, grazie mille per tutto il supporto che ho ricevuto». La conduttrice inglese Rachel Bland, volto noto e molto amato della Bbc, lotta da tempo contro un cancro, arrivato ora all’ultimo stadio. Sui social la giornalista rivela la drammatica situazione: ha pochi giorni di vita. E a 40 anni, si prepara a dire addio alla sua splendida famiglia. Nel 2016 le era stato diagnosticato un tumore al seno. A nulla sono servite le chemioterapie.

 
Già nei mesi scorsi Rachel aveva spiegato al suo pubblico di essere di fronte a una «corsa contro il tempo», mentre era in procinto di scrivere un libro di memorie da lasciare al figlio di appena due anni, Freddie. In un toccante post su Twitter, ha rivelato a tutti il suo dramma.



 
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

MartedÃ¬ 4 Settembre 2018, 16:08






Condividi su Google+ Commenta
<< CHIUDI
CONDIVIDI LA NOTIZIA
Giornalista della Bbc su Instagram: «Ho pochi giorni di vita. È surreale»
CONDIVIDI LA NOTIZIA
ALTRE DI ESTERI
Tripoli, si torna a combattere. Allarme Isis: «L'Europa si prepari ad attacchi»
Libia, accordo sul cessate il fuoco. Quasi duemila migranti in fuga da Tripoli
Ragazzino si taglia la testa con una motosega dopo aver perso ai videogiochi
Ragazzino perde ai videogiochi e si taglia la testa con una motosega
Daniel, 3 anni, scomparso e ritrovato morto: arrestati la mamma e il patrigno
Daniel, 3 anni, scomparso e ritrovato morto: arrestati la mamma e il patrigno
Il clochard la salvò e lei raccolse 400mila dollari con una petizione online. «Ma alla fine si è tenuta i soldi»
Il clochard la salvò, lei raccoglie 400mila dollari con una petizione online. «Ma alla fine si è tenuta i soldi»
Ballerina di pole dance si esibisce davanti ai bimbi, scandalo all'asilo
Ballerina di pole dance si esibisce davanti ai bimbi, scandalo all'asilo
DIVENTA FAN
SEGUICI SU TWITTER
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti