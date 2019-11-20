Kate Middleton, look da diva per la serata a teatro con l'abito nude
Kate Middleton, look da diva
con scollatura profonda
con scollatura profonda
Chi l'ha detto che la diva della famiglia reale era solo Meghan Markle? Se lo sarà chiesta Kate Middleton, che ha stupito tutti con un abito da gran sera al Royal Variety performance insieme al marito William. La Duchessa ha osato un abito firmato Alexander McQueen il cui fondo "nude" crea un'illusione di trasparenza e con un profondo decolleté sulla schiena. Una mise più audace rispetto a quelle alle quali ci ha abituate che metteva in risalto il fisico esile e che ha decisamente convinto il web più o meno come lo sguardo innamorato condiviso dai due futuri Re e Regina.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London. The annual Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. #Variety4Charity #RoyalVarietyPerformance
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Martedì 19 Novembre 2019, 16:15