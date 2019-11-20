×

Kate Middleton, look da diva per la serata a teatro con l'abito nude

Kate Middleton, look da diva
con scollatura profonda
Chi l'ha detto che la diva della famiglia reale era solo Meghan Markle? Se lo sarà chiesta Kate Middleton, che ha stupito tutti con un abito da gran sera al Royal Variety performance insieme al marito William. La Duchessa ha osato un abito firmato Alexander McQueen il cui fondo "nude" crea un'illusione di trasparenza e con un profondo decolleté sulla schiena. Una mise più audace rispetto a quelle alle quali ci ha abituate che metteva in risalto il fisico esile e che ha decisamente convinto il web più o meno come lo sguardo innamorato condiviso dai due futuri Re e Regina. 
 
 
 
