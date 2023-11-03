Superenalotto, a Milano vinti oltre 398mila euro: ecco la combinazione vincente

Nessun 6 nella terza estrazione della settimana del SuperEnalotto e il jackpot sale a 79,7 milioni di euro.
Clochard vince 37mila euro al Superenalotto, ma per incassarli serve il codice fiscale (che non ha)
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 149 di oggi
SUPERENALOTTO
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00
Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:398.024,95
Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 21.432,12
Punti 4: 323 totalizzano Euro: 408,06
Punti 3: 11.364 totalizzano Euro: 34,76
Punti 2: 181.085 totalizzano Euro: 6,76
SUPERSTAR
Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00
Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00
Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00
Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00
Punti 3SS: 53 totalizzano Euro: 3.476,00
Punti 2SS: 995 totalizzano Euro: 100,00
Punti 1SS: 7.155 totalizzano Euro: 10,00
Punti 0SS: 20.120 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 74 totalizzano Euro: 3.700,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.210 totalizzano Euro:
33.630,00
Vincite WinBox 1: 1.583 totalizzano Euro: 39.575,00
Vincite WinBox 2: 162.443 totalizzano Euro: 330.036,00
Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.284
Totale vincite WinBox: 164.026
Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 79.700.000,00
Profilo Abbonamenti Interessi e notifiche Newsletter Utilità Contattaci
Logout