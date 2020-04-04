Coronavirus, Pink contagiata con il figlio di 3 anni. La cantante dona un milione alla ricerca

Ultimo aggiornamento: 12:02

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Coronavirus, l'epidemia non risparmia i grandi nomi dello spettacolo.ha annunciato di essere positiva alinsieme aldi tre anni, Jameson, e ha deciso diper sostenere la lotta alnegli Stati Uniti. La quarantenne, il cui vero nome è Alecia Beth Moore, ha pubblicato un post con una foto su Instagram per comunicare ai fan la notizia., abbiamo cominciato a mostrare i sintomi di COVID-19. Fortunatamente, il nostro medico di base ha avuto accesso ai test e io sono risultata positivo. La mia famiglia stava già restando a casa e abbiamo continuato a farlo per le ultime due settimane, seguendo le istruzioni del nostro medico», scrive la cantante.«Solo pochi giorni fa abbiamo rifatto il test e per fortuna ora siamo negativi. È una parodia assoluta l'incapacità del nostro governo di non rendere i test più ampiamente accessibili. Questa malattia è grave e reale. Le persone devono sapere che la malattia colpisce giovani e anziani, sani e malati, ricchi e poveri, e dobbiamo rendere i test gratuiti e più ampiamente accessibili per proteggere i nostri bambini, le nostre famiglie, i nostri amici e le nostre comunità», continua il post.«Nel tentativo di supportare gli operatori sanitari che ogni giorno combattono in prima linea, sto donando $ 500.000 al Fondo di emergenza dell'ospedale della Temple University a Filadelfia in onore di mia madre, Judy Moore, che ha lavorato lì per 18 anni nel Cardiomiopatia e nel centro trapianti di cuore. Inoltre, sto donando $ 500.000 al fondo di crisi COVID-19 del sindaco della città di Los Angeles. GRAZIE a tutti i nostri professionisti sanitari e a tutti nel mondo che stanno lavorando così duramente per proteggere i nostri cari. Siete i nostri eroi! Le prossime due settimane sono cruciali: per favore, restate a casa», conclude.