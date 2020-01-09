Justin Bieber confessa: «Ho la malattia di Lyme, dicevano che ero drogato invece sto male»

«Mi è stata diagnosticata la malattia di Lyme». Justin Bieber ha rivelato in un post su Instagram il suo momento difficile. «Molte persone continuavano a dire che Justin Bieber sembrava una merda, che ero sotto metanfetamine, ma non si sono rese conto che mi recentemente mi è stata diagnosticata la malattia di Lyme, e anche una mononucleosi cronica che ha colpito la mia pelle, le funzioni del cervello e la mia salute in generale», ha scritto in un lungo messaggio. La popstar canadese ha poi aggiunto che tutto questo «sarà raccontato in una docu serie che pubblicherò a breve su Youtube».
Bieber spiega di aver vissuto «un paio di anni difficili» ma che con il giusto trattamento «tornerò e meglio di prima». La malattia di Lyme è una malattia infettiva di origine batterica.
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
