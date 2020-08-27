​Orlando Bloom e Katy Perry, nata la prima figlia della coppia: il tenero scatto su Instagram

Orlando Bloom e Katy Perry sono diventati genitori di una bimba di nome Daisy Dove Bloom. La coppia ha annunciato con orgoglio l'arrivo della neonata con una dichiarazione sul sito web dell'Unicef, di cui entrambi sono ambasciatori.

«Stiamo volando, pieni di amore e meraviglia, per l'arrivo sano e sicuro di nostra figlia. Ma sappiamo di essere fortunati e che non tutti possono vivere un'esperienza di parto tranquilla come la nostra», hanno scritto, accompagnando il testo con una foto in bianco e nero della manina della piccola con quelle dei genitori.

La bimba si chiama Daisy, ossia margherita, e nella foto condivisa si intravede proprio una manucure a margherita sulle mani della mamma.

