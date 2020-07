🌊⚠️ ***TSUNAMI WARNING***



A Tsunami Warning is in effect for the southern coast of Alaska reaching from Anchorage down to Unalaska following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake offshore.



Tsunami Wave Arrival:

- Sand Point 11:15 PM AKDT

- Kodiak 12:05 AM AKDT

- Cold Bay 12:15 AM AKDT pic.twitter.com/j5yTFzU7h1