Terremoto in Cile di magnitudo 6.5: la scossa ripresa dalle telecamere di sorveglianza

Esteri
Domenica 6 Settembre 2020
Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 6.5 è stata registrata alle 22:16 di ieri ora locale (le 3:16 di oggi in Italia) sulla costa centrale del Cile. Secondo i dati dell'Istituto nazionale di geofisica e vulcanologia (Ingv) italiano e dell'agenzia di monitoraggio geologico statunitense Usgs, il sisma ha avuto ipocentro a circa 20 km di profondità ed epicentro 45 km a nordovest di Ovalle. Non si hanno al momento informazioni su eventuali danni a persone o cose. 

      Ultimo aggiornamento: 09:38

