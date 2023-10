Shani Louk, la 22enne con cittadinanza tedesca rapita da Hamas. La famiglia la riconosce in un video: «Non vogliamo pensare al peggio»

This is Shani Louk from Germany



She's the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists today.



She was attending a music festival for peace near the Gaza fence when the attack started



Her life was stolen from her. RIP Shani pic.twitter.com/yghMF4n1SE

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 8, 2023