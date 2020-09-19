New York, sparatoria in strada a Rochester: due morti e 13 feriti

Esteri
Sabato 19 Settembre 2020

Sparatoria di massa a Rochester, nello stato di New York, dove 13 persone sono rimaste colpite, con almeno due persone rimaste uccise. Secondo le prime informazioni, la sparatoria è avvenuta poco dopo la mezzanotte locale nei pressi di Goodman Street e Pennsylvania Avenue, dove centinaia di persone erano riunite.

 

ESTERI

