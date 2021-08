Afghanistan, i talebani sparano ad Asadabad e Jalalabad. Almeno due morti e diversi feriti tra i manifestanti

Just from the #kabulairport. The situation @ the entrance gate is yet dire. The ones who have valid travel docs & have to fly are disturbing By those who have no travel docs. The TB also abusing travelers, & telling them, “Shame on you, you are seeking asylum in Kafirs’ country”. pic.twitter.com/B27ipzqagk

— Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 18, 2021