Usa, sub inghiottito da un balena, salvo grazie a un colpo di tosse: «L'ho infastidita»

Brutta avventura per un pescatore subacqueo di aragoste in Massachusetts. L'uomo è stato inghiottito da una balenottera azzurra a Cape Cod ma si è salvato grazie ad un colpo di tosse del cetaceo. «Ho pensato che sarei morto», racconta Michael Packard che, agitandosi all'interno del mammifero lo ha infastidito a tal punto che la balena ha tossito e lui è riuscito a salvarsi. «All'improvviso ho sentito una spinta e un secondo dopo era tutto nero: ero interamente all'interno della balena».

Michael Packard was diving off Cape Cod Friday when "I just felt this truck hit me and everything just went dark." At first he thought it was a great white shark, then he realized he was in the mouth of a humpback whale. Full story here: https://t.co/GMPEQsI3vV pic.twitter.com/7bzswu92YF

— NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) June 11, 2021