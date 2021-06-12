Usa, sub inghiottito da un balena, salvo grazie a un colpo di tosse: «L'ho infastidita»

Animali
Sabato 12 Giugno 2021
Usa, sub inghiottito da un balena, salvo grazie a un colpo di tosse: «L'ho infastidita»

Brutta avventura per un pescatore subacqueo di aragoste in Massachusetts. L'uomo è stato inghiottito da una balenottera azzurra a Cape Cod ma si è salvato grazie ad un colpo di tosse del cetaceo. «Ho pensato che sarei morto», racconta Michael Packard che, agitandosi all'interno del mammifero lo ha infastidito a tal punto che la balena ha tossito e lui è riuscito a salvarsi. «All'improvviso ho sentito una spinta e un secondo dopo era tutto nero: ero interamente all'interno della balena». 

Squalo bianco ucciso dai pescatori nel Mediterraneo: la macabra foto fa il giro del mondo

 

Ultimo aggiornamento: 08:53 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

ANIMALI

OROSCOPO DI BRANKO

L'Oroscopo di Branko
Il cielo oggi vi dice che...
Branko legge e racconta le parole delle stelle, segno per segno...

LE PIÚ LETTE

PIEMME

CONCESSIONARIA DI PUBBLICITÁ

www.piemmeonline.it
Per la pubblicità su questo sito, contattaci