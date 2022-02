#Psyche, the Iron Giant of #Asteroids, may be #Less #Iron than researchers thought



The asteroid 16 Psyche, which NASA intends to visit with a spacecraft in 2026, may be less heavy metal and more hard #rock than scientists have surmised... https://t.co/41vLLaNSgx pic.twitter.com/0US2WCKlFf

— Tali (@talius) February 20, 2022