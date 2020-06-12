Nba, la star Lonnie Walker confessa: «A 10 anni sono stato stuprato. Ho perdonato anche chi non lo meritava»

Annuncio choc della guardia dei San Antonio Spurs, Lonnie Walker, che in un lungo post su Instagram ha rivelato di essere stato vittima di abusi sessuali da bambino. Sin dalla sua prima stagione in Nba nel 2018-2019 il 21enne di Reading è diventato famoso tra gli appassionati per il suo particolare taglio di capelli. Per questo inizialmente le storie Instagram nelle quali ha deciso di tagliare completamente il suo look così caratteristico sono state sorprendenti, salvo poi scoprire cosa stava dietro quei capelli così alti. «La verità è che ho cominciato a tenerli così intorno ai 10-11 anni, sono stati un mezzo per coprire quello che stavo attraversando -ha scritto Walker nel cui video raccontava le varie fasi dei suoi tagli di capelli-. Durante quell'estate ho frequentato più di una famiglia, i cui nomi rimarranno anonimi. Sono stato molestato, stuprato e abusato sessualmente. Mi ero quasi abituato che succedesse, perché a quell'età non sai cosa è cosa. Ero un bambino ingenuo e curioso che non sapeva come andava il mondo. Mi sono messo in testa che i miei capelli fossero qualcosa che potevo controllare, che potevano essere una creazione solamente mia. E mi hanno dato fiducia».



Walker, 21 anni, è cresciuto a Reading, in Pennsylvania, frequentando poi il college di Miami in Florida per un solo anno andando poi in Nba, dove è stato scelto con la 18esima scelta assoluta dai San Antonio Spurs. «Recentemente non sono stato al mio meglio: le storie del passato continuavano a tormentarmi e i miei demoni mi hanno prosciugato mentalmente -ha aggiunto Walker-. Per via di questo virus ho cominciato davvero a guardarmi allo specchio per capire chi fossi dietro l'immagine che dò di me. In questo percorso ho trovato la pace e la felicità interiore, grazie a Dio. Ho perdonato tutti, anche quelli che non lo meritavano. Perché? Perché è un peso morto. Il tempo non aspetta nessuno, perciò perché dovrei sprecarlo in questo modo? Il mio taglio di capelli è stato più che un taglio. I miei capelli erano la maschera che nascondeva la mia insicurezza ad affrontare un mondo per il quale non mi sentivo pronto. Ma ora sto meglio che mai. Fuori il vecchio, dentro il nuovo. Ho cambiato la mia vita mentalmente, emotivamente, fisicamente e spiritualmente. La vita sarà sempre dura: bisogna giocare con le carte che si hanno e cercare di trovare la mano vincente. E se perdi, non è mai una sconfitta: è una lezione. Ora mi staccherò per un pò mentre continuo a crescere. Sappiate solo che voglio bene a tutti voi. Pace, amore e felicità».

