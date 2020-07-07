Nba, Howard dice sì alla “bolla” e devolve lo stipendio in beneficenza

Ci sarà anche Dwight Howard tra i Los Angeles Lakers che si isoleranno nella bolla di Orlando per portare a termine la stagione Nba post Covid. Il lungo giallovio ha cambiato idea e ha annunciato che volerà assieme ai suoi compagni in Florida e che devolverà il restante stipendio della stagione a un ente no profit “Breathe Again”. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12:38 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA