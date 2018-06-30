All'Outlet di Noventa va in scena la grande musica de La Fenice

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Appuntamento culturale al McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Noventa di Piave: “E adesso musical !!!!” è il titolo del tradizionale concerto inche avrà luogo nella piazza principale dell’outlet sabato 30 giugno alle 19.30. Quest’anno il tema prescelto dalla grande istituzione musicale veneziana sono le melodie dai più famosi musical di tutti i tempi che saranno cantate dagli artisti del Coro del teatro diretti dal M.o Marco Paladin, accompagnati al pianoforte dal M.o Maria Cristina Vavolo.Nacio Herb Brown - Singin’ in the RainHoagy Carmichael - Star DustJohn Kander - Theme from New York, New YorkHanry Mancini - Moon RiverHarold Arlen - Over the RainbowJerry Herman - Hello, Dolly - da “Hello, Dolly”Cole Porter - Night and Day - da “Gay Divorce”John Kander - Cabaret - da “Cabaret”Jerome Kern - Life Upon the Wicked Stage - da “Show Boat”Richard Rodgers - Out of My Dreams - da “Oklahoma”Richard Rodgers - Oklahoma - da “Oklahoma”Andrew Lloyd Webber - Memory - da “Cats”Andrew Lloyd Webber - Hosanna - da “Jesus Christ SuperStar”Galt Mac Dermot - Aquarius - da “Hair”Galt Mac Dermot - Good Morning Starshine - da “Hair”Marvin Hamlisch - One - da “A Chorus Line”