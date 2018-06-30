×

All'Outlet di Noventa va in scena la grande musica de La Fenice

All'Outlet di Noventa va in scena la grande musica de La Fenice
Appuntamento culturale al McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Noventa di Piave: “E adesso musical !!!!” è il titolo del tradizionale concerto in partnership con il Teatro La Fenice di Venezia che avrà luogo nella piazza principale dell’outlet sabato 30 giugno alle 19.30. Quest’anno il tema prescelto dalla grande istituzione musicale veneziana sono le melodie dai più famosi musical di tutti i tempi che saranno cantate dagli artisti del Coro del teatro diretti dal M.o Marco Paladin, accompagnati al pianoforte dal M.o Maria Cristina Vavolo.

Questo il programma della serata, che sarà, come in passato, aperta a tutti e a titolo gratuito.
Nacio Herb Brown - Singin’ in the Rain
Hoagy Carmichael - Star Dust
John Kander - Theme from New York, New York
Hanry Mancini - Moon River
Harold Arlen - Over the Rainbow
Jerry Herman - Hello, Dolly - da “Hello, Dolly”
Cole Porter - Night and Day - da “Gay Divorce”
John Kander - Cabaret - da “Cabaret”Jerome Kern - Life Upon the Wicked Stage - da “Show Boat”
Richard Rodgers - Out of My Dreams - da “Oklahoma”
Richard Rodgers - Oklahoma - da “Oklahoma”
Andrew Lloyd Webber - Memory - da “Cats”
Andrew Lloyd Webber - Hosanna - da “Jesus Christ SuperStar”
Galt Mac Dermot - Aquarius - da “Hair”
Galt Mac Dermot - Good Morning Starshine - da “Hair”
Marvin Hamlisch - One - da “A Chorus Line” 
