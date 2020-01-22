Kate Middleton brilla in rosso: ecco il brand (da tenere d'occhio) del suo abito da vera principessa

L'abito rosso è già sold out: ma l'outfit di Kate Middleton, che con il suo vestito scintillante per l'ultimo ricevimento a Buckingham Palace era quanto di più simile a una principessa delle fiabe abbiate visto nell'ultimo mese, ci segnala un marchio inglese che le amanti del genere d'ora in poi terranno d'occhio. Stiamo parlando di Needle&Thread, brand britannico tutto balze, perline e preziosi eco bohémien.

Il modello indossato dalla Duchessa si chiama Aurora e costava la modica somma di 550 euro: costava perché in virtù del "Kate Effect" è ovviamente andato sold out in poche ore. Ma non disperate: lo stesso abito è ancora disponibile in versione grigio perla e altri modelli del brand sono in saldo su Asos proprio mentre scriviamo. Non solo, ma la buona notizia per chi ha intenzione di dire sì l'anno prossimo è che Needle & Thread ha anche una collezione sposa degna di nota.



Ultimo aggiornamento: 22 Gennaio, 10:32

L'ispirazione, per la creatrice del brand Hannah Coffin, che ha ricevuto in regalo la sua prima macchina da cucire alla tenera età di 11 anni viene dalla «campagna inglese, i mercati vintage, i colori dei fiori». Un successo visto che perfino la donna più seguita del Regno Unito (soprattutto ora che Meghan si è autochiamata fuori) ha scelto un suo modello: non ci resta che imitarla e controllare spesso il sito, visto che la Aurora Gown, promettono da Needle&Thread, potrebbe tornare disponibile a breve.