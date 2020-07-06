Coronavirus, si salvò dal crollo delle torri gemelle: Stephen Cooper morto per il Covid

è morto di Coronavirus, secondo la sua famiglia, come documanta The Palm Beach Post, che ha riferito che l'ingegnere elettrico di New York, che viveva in Florida, è morto al Delray Medical Center a causa del Covid19 all'età di 78 anni.



La foto che lo ritrae mentre fugge dal crollo della torre fu scattata da un fotografo dell'Associated Press ed è custodita al 9/11 Memorial Museum di New York.

Stephen Cooper, man in iconic 9/11 photo running as World Trade Center collapsed, dead at 78 in Florida from coronavirus

You can probably contact trace his killer to someone not wearing a mask or social distancing. https://t.co/htz5GcfDKo