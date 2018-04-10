La notte di una mamma in timelapse: ecco cosa succede quando si hanno dei figli /Il video

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Alzi la mano chi di voi mamme non si riconosce in questo video. «La genitorialità non finisce quando il sole tramonta. Bisogna essere genitori anche di notte». Inizia così il post pubblicato su Instagram da Melanie Darnell, mamma di tre bambini che vive a Los Angeles. Fitness blogger e youtuber, ha condiviso il video di una notte trascorsa senza suo marito, insieme ai suoi bambini che non riuscivano a dormire.«La sveglia alle 4 del mattino è particolarmente atroce, ma con la vista ancora annebbiata ci alziamo e andiamo a prendere i nostri bambini - scrive - Non sentitevi sole in quei momenti. Non sentitevi stanche e isolate. Pensate a tutti gli altri genitori e altre mamme che esattamente come voi stanno facendo la stessa cosa, nel silenzio della notte. Non importa che ora sia. Coccolate e amate i vostri bambini. Quelli che oggi stringete fra le vostre braccia un giorno terrano tra le loro braccia altri bimbi».