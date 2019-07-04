Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada, l'aneddoto raccontato sui social /Cosa è successo
di Silvia NatellaNon solo 'leoni da tastiera' contro Chiara Ferragni, ma anche persone in carne e ossa e madri di famiglia. In un lungo post su Instagram l'influencer più famosa d'Italia e moglie di Fedez ha raccontato un aneddoto singolare. È stata insultata per strada, mentre scendeva da un taxi, da una donna di circa 40 anni in compagnia di sua figlia. E tutto perché era senza trucco. L'episodio ha generato in lei una riflessione amara sui tempi che viviamo.
«Ieri - racconta - mentre stavo scendendo da un taxi, una donna di 40 anni circa mi ha sorpreso con un commento terribile. Dopo avermi visto, in modo rumoroso, ha detto a sua figlia di circa 8 anni ‘Non darle attenzione, hai visto che sembra una m…da senza trucco?'».
Yesterday, while I was getting out of a cab to go to work, a woman surprised me with an awful comment. She was probably in her 40s and, after she saw me, she told her daughter (who was probably around 8) in a very loud way: “don’t even give her attention, did you see she looks like shit without makeup on”. My reaction was just looking at her in shock for such a rude and loud comment, and that feeling stayed with me the whole day. I kept asking myself why people have to talk shit about others, and why do people always have to criticize the way you look, more than anything else? And why do women do this the most, and against other women? In a poll I made on Instagram stories on Tuesday, after my sister @valentinaferragni was “socially attacked” for not wearing a model size I asked my followers if they’ve ever felt bad for bad comments about their physical appearance: 89% of you said yes. Isn’t this crazy? In a world where we all have felt judged for the way we look and where we’ve all, at least at times, felt victims of a beauty standard that we couldn’t live up to and felt bad about ourselves for other’s comments, why do we often do the same? We know the feeling of not feeling the 100% best version of ourselves, so why trying to make others feel bad as well? Why would a mum tell her daughter that another woman looks like shit without makeup on (and I felt so cute that morning 😅) instead of teaching her that beauty comes from within, from self confidence and self love? That everybody is beautiful in their own way, that a “model standard of beauty” doesn’t exist anymore? That a fresh face and a real smile is better than any kind of makeup? That’s what I will teach to my son, that’s what I try to tell you everyday on my social media. Real women support each other. Together, we can make a difference. It starts with baby steps: try to tell yourself something good about your body everyday. And try to empower others around you, instead of tearing them down #BodyShamingIsForLosers #Sisterhood
E dopo il racconto il commento e il ricordo di quanto è successo a sua sorella Valentina qualche giorno fa, criticata dagli haters per qualche chilo di troppo: «Perché sono spesso le donne ad avere questo atteggiamento con altre donne?... Ho chiesto ai fan se si fossero mai sentiti in colpa per dei commenti negativi sul loro corpo: l’89%ha detto di si. Non è pazzesco?...»
E poi ha concluso parlando di suo figlio Leone e degli insegnamenti che vorrebbe tramansargli perché la vera bellezza viene da dentro. «Conosciamo la sensazione di non sentirsi al 100% di noi stessi, quindi perché provare a far sentire gli altri a disagio? Perché una mamma dovrebbe dire a sua figlia che un'altra donna sembra una mer*** senza trucco invece di insegnarle che la bellezza viene dall'interno, dalla fiducia in se stessi e dall'amore per se stessi? Che tutti siano belli a modo loro, che un "modello standard di bellezza" non esiste più? Che un viso fresco e un sorriso vero sono meglio di qualsiasi tipo di trucco? Questo è quello che insegnerò a mio figlio, è quello che cerco di dire ogni giorno sui miei social media... Le donne vere si sostengono a vicenda. Insieme possiamo fare la differenza».
