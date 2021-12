Unlike antibodies, which bind in hotspots, T cells can target the whole of Spike - shown as a mountain range, with Omicron mutations in red.

So we expect that T cells would still be able to target Omicron- even though it has lots of changes, there is lots of Spike NOT mutated.

