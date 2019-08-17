Estrazioni Lotto e Superenalotto di oggi, sabato 17 agosto 2019: i numeri vincenti. Nessun 6 né 5+

Estrazioni Lotto e Superenalotto di oggi, sabato 17 agosto 2019: i numeri vincenti. Le quote: nessun 6 né 5+
Ecco le estrazioni di Lotto, 10eLotto e Superenalotto di oggi, sabato 17 agosto 2019. Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente è 8 13 31 37 39 46 numero Jolly: 54 Superstar: 65. Questa estrazione non ha portato nessun 6 o 5+. Inoltre, per recuperare la pausa di Ferragosto, la prossima settimana ci sarà un'estrazione del Superenalotto lunedì 19, oltre a quelle consuete di martedì 20, giovedì 21 e sabato 24. La prossima estrazione ripartirà da un jackpot di 51.400.000,00
LOTTO, LE RUOTE
BARI 22 2 10 38 60
CAGLIARI 68 69 3 11 76
FIRENZE 84 34 47 11 83
GENOVA 39 29 89 60 24
MILANO 73 87 35 48 76
NAPOLI 88 14 23 29 54
PALERMO 38 20 55 11 21
ROMA 48 68 38 90 39
TORINO 53 19 6 50 71
VENEZIA 29 43 61 31 20
NAZIONALE 58 83 8 39 46
SUPERENALOTTO, LA COMBINAZIONE
8 13 31 37 39 46
Jolly: 54
Superstar: 65
SUPERENALOTTO, LE QUOTE
Punti 6: NESSUNO
Punti 5+: NESSUNO
Punti 5: 10 totalizzano Euro: 25.771,25
Punti 4: 834 totalizzano Euro: 313,35
Punti 3: 32.135 totalizzano Euro: 24,55
Punti 2: 491.831 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
SUPERSTAR, LE QUOTE
SUPERSTAR
Punti 6SB: NESSUNO
Punti 5+SB: NESSUNO
Punti 5SS: NESSUNO
Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 31.335,00
Punti 3SS: 141 totalizzano Euro: 2.455,00
Punti 2SS: 1.995 totalizzano Euro: 100,00
Punti 1SS: 12.621 totalizzano Euro: 10,00
Punti 0SS: 27.699 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Immediate: 18.856 totalizzano Euro: 471.400,00
10eLOTTO - NUMERI VINCENTI
02 03 10 14 19 20 22 29 34 38
39 43 48 53 68 69 73 84 87 88
NUMERO ORO: 22
DOPPIO ORO: 22 2
LOTTO, LE RUOTE
BARI 22 2 10 38 60
CAGLIARI 68 69 3 11 76
FIRENZE 84 34 47 11 83
GENOVA 39 29 89 60 24
MILANO 73 87 35 48 76
NAPOLI 88 14 23 29 54
PALERMO 38 20 55 11 21
ROMA 48 68 38 90 39
TORINO 53 19 6 50 71
VENEZIA 29 43 61 31 20
NAZIONALE 58 83 8 39 46
SUPERENALOTTO, LA COMBINAZIONE
8 13 31 37 39 46
Jolly: 54
Superstar: 65
SUPERENALOTTO, LE QUOTE
Punti 6: NESSUNO
Punti 5+: NESSUNO
Punti 5: 10 totalizzano Euro: 25.771,25
Punti 4: 834 totalizzano Euro: 313,35
Punti 3: 32.135 totalizzano Euro: 24,55
Punti 2: 491.831 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
SUPERSTAR, LE QUOTE
SUPERSTAR
Punti 6SB: NESSUNO
Punti 5+SB: NESSUNO
Punti 5SS: NESSUNO
Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 31.335,00
Punti 3SS: 141 totalizzano Euro: 2.455,00
Punti 2SS: 1.995 totalizzano Euro: 100,00
Punti 1SS: 12.621 totalizzano Euro: 10,00
Punti 0SS: 27.699 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Immediate: 18.856 totalizzano Euro: 471.400,00
10eLOTTO - NUMERI VINCENTI
02 03 10 14 19 20 22 29 34 38
39 43 48 53 68 69 73 84 87 88
NUMERO ORO: 22
DOPPIO ORO: 22 2
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2019, 15:49