Royal baby, la regina Elisabetta vola in elicottero per andare a conoscere Louis Arthur Charles

More photos of the duke and duchess introducing their son to the world! The little prince is the 6th great-grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip and their second Great-grandson. He’s also fifth in line to the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and older siblings George and Charlotte #princewilliam #katemiddleton

Un post condiviso da Duchess Of Cambridge (@hrhduchesscatherine) in data: Apr 24, 2018 at 3:37 PDT