Harry e Meghan, primo anniversario: ecco le immagini inedite delle nozze Video

Harry e Meghan, primo anniversario: ecco le immagini inedite delle nozze
«Grazie per tutto l'amore e il sostegno di tanti di voi in tutto il mondo. Ognuno di voi ha reso questa giornata ancora più significativa», si legge su un post di Meghan e il Principe Harry su Instagram. Nella clip si susseguono immagini in bianco e nero che mostrano Harry che scende una rampa di scale con suo fratello William. Ci sono anche teneri scatti di Meghan accompagnata dal principe Carlo e ancora Meghan che sorride e si tiene per mano con la madre Doria Ragland. Anche dal Palazzo arriva un post di auguri: «Buon anniversario di un anno alle Loro Altezza Reale, il Duca e la Duchessa del Sussex!».
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
Domenica 19 Maggio 2019, 13:19