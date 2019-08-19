×

Harry e Meghan, Elton John li difende: «Ho pagato io il jet privato per Nizza, è a emissioni zero»

PER APPROFONDIRE: elton john, meghan markle, principe harry
Harry e Meghan, Elton John li difende: «Ho pagato io il jet privato per Nizza, è a emissioni zero»
Elton John difende Harry e Meghan dopo le accuse di aver speso troppo per un jet privato che li portasse a Nizza (dopo la vacanza a Ibiza nel resort extralusso). E lo fa con un post su Instagram nel quale rivela che la coppia reale, insieme ad Archie Harrison, è stata ospite a casa sua e che è stato proprio lui a offrire il jet privato sul quale hanno viaggiato, preoccupandosi anche di fare una donazione per ridurre l'impatto ambientale. 

«La mamma del principe Harry, la principessa Diana - scrive Elton - era una dei miei più cari amici. Sento l'obbligo di proteggere Harry e la sua famiglia dalle intrusioni della stampa come quelle che hanno contribuito alla morte di sua madre». 

Meghan Markle e Harry tornano dalle vacanze extralusso con il jet privato: ecco quanto hanno speso
Harry e Meghan, vacanza a Ibiza da 100mila euro per una settimana
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™ I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.

Un post condiviso da Elton John (@eltonjohn) in data:



 
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Lunedì 19 Agosto 2019, 18:44






Condividi su Google+ Commenta
<< CHIUDI
CONDIVIDI LA NOTIZIA
Harry e Meghan, Elton John li difende: «Ho pagato io il jet privato per Nizza, è a emissioni zero»
CONDIVIDI LA NOTIZIA
VIDEO
APPROFONDIMENTI
ALTRE DI GOSSIP
Meghan e Harry tornano dalle vacanze extralusso con il jet privato: ecco quanto hanno speso
Meghan Markle e Harry tornano dalle vacanze extralusso con il jet privato: ecco quanto hanno speso
Romina Power pubblica la foto della figlia scomparsa: «La mia bellissima Ylenia, quando le estati erano lunghe e piene di gioia»
Romina Power, il post doloroso per la figlia scomparsa: «Con Ylenia le estati erano piene di gioia»
Federica Pellegrini (Instagram)
Federica Pellegrini diserta Formentera: «Vacanza in una località segreta con Matteo Giunta»
Chiara Ferragni, le sorelle Valentina e Francesca attaccate per la foto: «Siete tozze e cicce»
Chiara Ferragni, le sorelle Valentina e Francesca nel mirino degli haters per la foto in costume
Morgan dopo lo sfratto, la petizione per fermarlo e un post misterioso: «Da lunedì la rivoluzione»
Morgan dopo lo sfratto, la petizione per lo stop e un post misterioso: «Da lunedì la rivoluzione»
DIVENTA FAN
SEGUICI SU TWITTER
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti