Harry e Meghan negli Usa, Trump: «Non pagheremo per la loro sicurezza. Devono pagare loro»

Gossip
Domenica 29 Marzo 2020
Harry e Meghan dopo aver lasciato il Canada sono ora in California, e Donald Trump avvisa: «Gli Stati Uniti non pagheranno per la loro sicurezza». Lo twitta il presidente Donald Trump. «Sono un grande amico e un ammiratore della Regina e del Regno Unito. Era stato detto che Harry e Meghan avrebbero vissuto in Canada in modo permanente. Ora hanno lasciato il Canada per gli Stati Uniti. Comunque gli Stati Uniti non pagheranno per la loro sicurezza. Devono pagare loro», dice Trump.
 


 

 
 

 

