Harry e Meghan negli Usa, Trump: «Non pagheremo per la loro sicurezza. Devono pagare loro»

Harry e Meghan dopo aver lasciato il Canada sono ora in California, e Donald Trump avvisa: «Gli Stati Uniti non pagheranno per la loro sicurezza». Lo twitta il presidente Donald Trump. «Sono un grande amico e un ammiratore della Regina e del Regno Unito. Era stato detto che Harry e Meghan avrebbero vissuto in Canada in modo permanente. Ora hanno lasciato il Canada per gli Stati Uniti. Comunque gli Stati Uniti non pagheranno per la loro sicurezza. Devono pagare loro», dice Trump.



I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020