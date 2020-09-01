Ed Sheeran è diventato papà: «Ecco Lyra Antarctica, ma rispettate la nostra privacy»

Ed Sheeran è diventato papà: «Ecco Lyra Antarctica, ma rispettate la nostra privacy»

Ed Sheeran è diventato papà. «Un breve messaggio da parte mia perché ho alcune notizie personali che volevo condividere con voi ... La scorsa settimana, con l'aiuto di un fantastico team, Cherry ha dato alla luce la nostra bellissima e sana figlia - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Siamo completamente innamorati di lei». Con un messaggio sui social e una tenera immagine che mostra un paio di calzini da neonato, la popstar britannica ha annunciato di essere diventato papà: «Sia la mamma che il bambino stanno andando alla grande e siamo al settimo cielo qui...».

 


Chiedendo il rispetto della privacy il cantante ha poi aggiunto: «Tanto amore e ci vediamo quando sarà il momento di tornare, Ed». Ed Sheeran, 29 anni, aveva annunciato a sorpresa la gravidanza della moglie Cherry Seaborn, 28 anni, solo poche settimane fa. 

