Chiara Ferragni, l'ecografia fa il pieno di polemiche: "Pubblico tutto ciò che mi fa sentire bene"

Chiara Ferragni spiega tutto su Instagram, dopo le polemiche sorte in seguito alla sua gravidanza, definita da alcuni troppo "social". E lo fa senza fare alcun passo indietro, ovvero condividendo con i suoi vari milioni di followers il video di un'ecografia del nascituro Leone.

 
 

This was part of our latest ultrasound of 2 weeks ago and I’ve wanted to share with you all our little Leo growing up from the moment we did it (he’s opening his mouth, can you see? ðŸ¤©) But then for a second I thought: “Is this too much to share? Will people see it this way?”. A lot of you might think so, but guys, this is the BEST and most magical experience I’ve ever lived and what is Instagram if not a platform to share happiness, inspire and be inspired? That’s how I’ve always thought of social networks, and maybe also the reason why so many of you enjoy following my journey. It’s pure and honest, and I post anything that makes me feel good and happy, trying to make you smile and make you understand that this life, with its ups and downs, is the most important gift we could ever get. Say hi to our little leoncino @fedez ðŸ˜Š #LeoncinoMio

Il video dell'ecografia è accompagnato da un lungo messaggio esplicativo della faccenda in lingua inglese, che riportiamo in traduzione: "Questo è la nostra ultima ecografia di 2 settimane fa e volevo condividere con tutti voi il nostro piccolo Leone cresciuto dal momento in cui l'abbiamo fatto (sta aprendo la bocca, riesci a vedere?) Ma poi per un secondo ho pensato: "È troppo da condividere?". Molti di voi potrebbero pensarlo, ma ragazzi, questa è l'esperienza MIGLIORE e magica che abbia mai vissuto e che cos'è Instagram se non una piattaforma per condividere la felicità, ispirare ed essere ispirati? È così che ho sempre pensato ai social network e forse è anche il motivo per cui così tanti di voi si divertono a seguire il mio viaggio. È pura e onesta, e pubblico tutto ciò che mi fa sentire bene e felice, cercando di farvi sorridere e capire che questa vita, con i suoi alti e bassi, è il regalo più importante che si può ricevere. Saluta il nostro piccolo leoncino".
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Sabato 2 Dicembre 2017, 11:17






