Chiara Ferragni, l'ecografia fa il pieno di polemiche: "Pubblico tutto ciò che mi fa sentire bene"

This was part of our latest ultrasound of 2 weeks ago and I’ve wanted to share with you all our little Leo growing up from the moment we did it (he’s opening his mouth, can you see? ðŸ¤©) But then for a second I thought: “Is this too much to share? Will people see it this way?”. A lot of you might think so, but guys, this is the BEST and most magical experience I’ve ever lived and what is Instagram if not a platform to share happiness, inspire and be inspired? That’s how I’ve always thought of social networks, and maybe also the reason why so many of you enjoy following my journey. It’s pure and honest, and I post anything that makes me feel good and happy, trying to make you smile and make you understand that this life, with its ups and downs, is the most important gift we could ever get. Say hi to our little leoncino @fedez ðŸ˜Š #LeoncinoMio

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:27am PST