Chiara Ferragni pubblica le foto di 10 anni fa: «Quando mi dicevano, nessuno ricorderà il tuo nome»

Chiara Ferragni, l'influencer italiana più famosa del mondo, idolo di tanti ragazzi che come lei vorrebbero trovare successo sul web come nella vita, manda un messaggio ai suoi 15 milioni di follower. L'imprenditrice moglie di Fedez partecipa al tormentone social #10yearchallenge pubblicando alcuni scatti che la ritraggono 10 anni fa.

Questa ero io nel 2009, l'anno che ha cambiato la mia vita per sempre - scrive - Avevo 21 anni, studiavo diritto internazionale all'università Bocconi, vivevo in un monolocale di 40 metri quadri a Moscova e lavoravo part time come modella. Stavo investendo tutti i miei soldi in borse e viaggi di design e sognavo di trovare la mia strada verso il mondo e diventare qualcuno. Avevo un debole per le borse e l'eyeliner di Balenciaga. Stavo già pubblicando la mia vita su Internet, specialmente su Flickr, e stavo già affrontando troll e nemici che cercavano di abbattermi

Poi - prosegue - nell'ottobre 2009, ho deciso di acquistare la mia prima vera macchina fotografica (vedi la foto n.9), avviare il mio blog, @theblondesalad e, passo dopo passo, è cambiata la mia intera vita. Alla giovane Chiara di 21 anni del 2009 vorrei dire questo: è ok non aver capito tutto e capire la tua vita a poco a poco, è ok non sentirsi bene il 100% delle volte ed è molto saggio godersi i momenti bui anche perché fanno parte del processo. Goditi il ​​viaggio verso ciò che fai Chiara più giovane e ricorda sempre che se segui il tuo cuore non commetterai mai errori. E a tutte le persone che ti diranno "Nessuno ricorderà il tuo nome tra 6 mesi" in questi anni . Oh bene, nel 2019 sarai in grado di ricambiare il sorriso e dire loro che stavano sbagliando

