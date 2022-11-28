Stati Uniti, aereo si schianta contro le linee della rete elettrica nel Maryland

Fotogallery > Mondo
Lunedì 28 Novembre 2022
foto

Un piccolo aereo si è schiantato contro le linee elettriche a Gaithersburg a 30 miglia da Washington, nel Maryland (Usa), provocando un'interruzione dell'elettricità per 90 mila residenti. Il velivolo è rimasto appeso a un altezza di 30 metri in attesa dei soccorsi dalle 17:30 fino a tarda notte. Il pilota e un passeggero sono stati tratti in salvo. Entrambi gravemente feriti, sono stati trasportati in ospedale non in pericolo di vita.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 13:11 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

DALLA STESSA SEZIONE

OROSCOPO DI LUCA

L'Oroscopo di Luca
Il cielo oggi vi dice che...
Luca legge e racconta le parole delle stelle, segno per segno...

LE PIÚ LETTE

PIEMME

CONCESSIONARIA DI PUBBLICITÁ

www.piemmeonline.it
Per la pubblicità su questo sito, contattaci