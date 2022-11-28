Stati Uniti, aereo si schianta contro le linee della rete elettrica nel Maryland

Un piccolo aereo si è schiantato contro le linee elettriche a Gaithersburg a 30 miglia da Washington, nel Maryland (Usa), provocando un'interruzione dell'elettricità per 90 mila residenti. Il velivolo è rimasto appeso a un altezza di 30 metri in attesa dei soccorsi dalle 17:30 fino a tarda notte. Il pilota e un passeggero sono stati tratti in salvo. Entrambi gravemente feriti, sono stati trasportati in ospedale non in pericolo di vita.

WATCH: This is the moment crews rescued the pilot of the plane that crashed into power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland https://t.co/9MN1q1w2KX pic.twitter.com/a7rfR6Saq8 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) November 28, 2022