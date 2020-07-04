Usa, bambino di 8 anni ucciso in sparatoria in un centro commerciale in Alabama

😢 Heart just breaking over the death of this big man, 8-year Royta Giles after the shooting at the Galleria. Deepest sympathies to that grieving family. Hoover PD says a girl and a man and woman also wounded. If you know something plz call Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777 pic.twitter.com/YZkf9G78op— Mike Dubberly GDA (@MikeDubberlyGDA) July 4, 2020
L'altra sparatoria è avvenuta in un mall a Braintree, in Massachusetts. Una persona è stata colpita e trasportata in ospedale ed è scattata la caccia al sospettato o ai sospettati: le autorità non sembrano infatti escludere che si tratti di due persone fuggite dal mall. L'area circostante al South Shore Mall Palza è stata isolata e la polizia ha invitato chi risiede nell'area a mantenersi al riparo e rivolgersi immediatamente alle autorità nel caso di attività sospetta.
Ultimo aggiornamento: 08:41
Scenes from South Shore mall in Braintree @bostonherald pic.twitter.com/2Lbmx8ornC— nicoczar (@nicoczar) July 3, 2020
