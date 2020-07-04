Usa, bambino di 8 anni ucciso in sparatoria in un centro commerciale in Alabama

Ne ha dato notizia la polizia, secondo cui diversi colpi d'arma da fuoco sono stati sparati vicino alla food hall del Riverchase Galleria. Oltre al bambino sono rimasti feriti una ragazzina e due adulti. Indagini sono in corso per individuare i responsabili ed accertare il movente.

😢 Heart just breaking over the death of this big man, 8-year Royta Giles after the shooting at the Galleria. Deepest sympathies to that grieving family. Hoover PD says a girl and a man and woman also wounded. If you know something plz call Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777 pic.twitter.com/YZkf9G78op